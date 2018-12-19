Hunston road closed after at least three vehicles collide near The Spotted Cow pub

A road in Hunston is closed due to at least three vehicles colliding near The Spotted Cow pub.

According to traffic reports, the collision happened on the B2145 Heath Close near Church Lane before 5.15pm today.

Sussex Police said they sent officers to the scene and were joined by the emergency services, including firefighters and paramedics.

As a result, the B2145 has been closed in both directions while they deal with the accident.

A police spokesman said it was unclear who or how many people were injured at this stage.