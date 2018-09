A 71-year-old cyclist who died after a collision with a bus in West Wittering has been formally identified as Robert Edmond from Itchenor, police have confirmed.

The collision occurred on the B2179 Cakeham Road at around 4pm on Friday September 7. Mr Edmond was flown to hospital in Southampton where he died later that evening, police said.

His next of kin have been informed, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses should call 101 quoting Operation Florin.