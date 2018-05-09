Large sinkhole closes Midhurst main road

Bepton Road in Midhurst has been closed for emergency repairs to a giant sinkhole that opened up earlier this afternoon.

The large hole, near to the primary school and the Masonic Hall, appears to be around half a lane’s width in the road.

Police are now on scene with cones in place around the hole to prevent an accident and West Sussex Highways has said it is sending a team.

Bulldog Barbers sent in this pictures from customer Kizzy Lane of the hole, which began opening up at just before 3pm.

Traffic reports now estimate the sinkhole is up to two metres wide with congestion stretching throughout the town.