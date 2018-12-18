Man arrested after Chichester collision

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit after a collision in Chichester last night (Monday, December 17), according to a Sussex Police constable.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said a driver fled the scene after an incident at Barnfield Drive at 6.20pm, and a search was subsequently launched.

In a tweet, he added: "#TeamWork with @SussexRoadsPol has lead to us arresting a male on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at an #RTC."

In another tweet, Chichester Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call Sussex Police on 101 quoting CAD 0919 17/12/18.