Man in ‘serious condition’ after collision in Chichester

A man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a collision in Spitalfield Lane at 4pm today (Monday October 1)

At least four police cars and an ambulance attended the scene after a car was in collision with two cyclists and then a building in Adelaide Road.

The car driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition and the cyclists suffered minor injuries, a police spokesman said.

The road is closed due to the accident and emergency services remain on scene.

