Meeting to ask for crucial Chichester A27 funding is delayed

A crunch meeting with a government minister to ask for funding for an A27 upgrade at Chichester has been postponed.

MP Gillian Keegan and council leaders were due to meet Minster of State for Transport Jesse Norman on Monday to make the case for the city being allocated funds for an upgrade scheme.

Gillian Keegan’s office has today confirmed that the meeting has been postponed by the Department of Transport and both councils have been informed.

There is no date as yet for the rescheduled meeting, a spokesperson for the MP said.

It comes after Highways England rejected both options put to it for a new northern route or a southern upgrade to the existing A27.

