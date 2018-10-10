Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after collision at Duncton

A collision with a car near Seaford College has left a motorcyclist with serious injuries, police said.

According to police, emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a motorbike and a car on the A285 Duncton at 4.30pm this afternoon. (Wednesday).

A police spokesman said: "The motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries.

"The road is closed at the junction of Selhurst Park.

"No other details are known at this stage."

According to travel reports, Duncton High Street was closed both ways between Burton Park Road and Dye House Lane to help assist emergency services who were in attendance.