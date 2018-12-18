Pedestrian, 80, taken to hospital after collision with van in Shripney

An 80-year-old man was taken to hospital with hip injuries after a collision with a van in Shripney this evening (Tuesday, December 18), Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said officers received a report at 3.46pm of a collision between a van and a pedestrian on Rowan Way, Bognor Regis.

A police spokesman added: "The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with hip injuries.

"No further details at this stage."

The accident caused Rowan Way to be closed both ways, but it has now been cleared according to traffic reports.