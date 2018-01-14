Person hit by train – lines blocked

A person has been hit by a train between East Grinstead and Oxted, Southern rail has said.

The line is currently blocked in both directions, and services aren’t expected to run between the stations until 5pm.

The incident was first reported by Southern at 12.36pm and passengers have reported being stuck on a train for hours.

“The emergency response teams are making progress with the situation, however before the affected train can be moved technical fitters need to visit the site to ensure the train is safe to move,” Southern said on its website.

“We will update you as soon as we have further information on this.”

Services will be terminating at and starting from Oxted until further notice.

Replacement buses are running in circulation between Oxted and East Grinstead in both directions.