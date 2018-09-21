Rail disruption between London and Sussex after person was hit by a train

The railway line between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon is closed after a person was hit by a train this afternoon (September 21).

The incident is causing disruption on rail services between London and Sussex, and delays are expected until 6pm.

Southern Rail said services between Gatwick and East Croydon are currently unable to run.

The rail operator said: “Sadly a person has been hit by a train between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon, blocking all lines.

“The power to the lines in the area has been switched off to allow Network Rail response staff and the emergency services to attend to this tragic incident.

“As a result, services between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

“Disruption is expected to continue until at least 6pm.”

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Balcombe Road overbridge at 2.20pm today (September 21) after a report of a person being struck by a train.

“Officers are currently on scene dealing with the incident alongside colleagues from the ambulance service.”

A Southern Rail spokesperson added: “If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident or other, there is always someone to talk to. Contact the Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help and advice is only a phone call away.”