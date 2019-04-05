Repaired pothole made Chichester resident’s tractor ‘jackknife’

A Chichester man was almost involved in a ‘catastrophic accident’, when a pothole made his tractor ‘jackknife onto the wrong side of the road’.

Gordon Read said he was driving from Chichester to Rowlands Castle on the afternoon of Friday, March 22, when he hit a pothole in Salthill Road, Fishbourne, which had only recently been repaired.

Pothole Salthill Road where the tractor driven by Gordon Read hit a pothole and jackknifed

Gordon said: “The supposedly repaired pothole made my tractor jackknife. It made the tractor make a lot of noise and lifted it off the ground, even though I had weights on the front and heavy machinery on the back.

“It then shot over to the other side of the road. It could have caused a catastrophic accident.

“I may not have been so lucky. It is a 30mph limit down this road. It could have written off my tractor and anyone who was on the other side of the road.”

Gordon said he reported the incident to the West Sussex County Council.

“They have got enough potholes that they haven’t done,” Gordon said.

“A resident in the house next to the pothole had already complained about it.

“We have to deal with potholes that have already been repaired as well as the ones that haven’t. Something has got to be done.

“Potholes need to be repaired correctly. I drive a four wheel drive tractor. How many accidents have we got to have before the council realise?

“I know they have got enough to do but this could have been catastrophic.“

When approached for comment, a county council spokesperson said: “We are concerned to hear of any accidents and, while we are unable to comment on individual incidents, we can confirm we do not have a record of a pothole being repaired at this location just prior to March 22.

“Work has been scheduled for the imminent investigation and repair of the road at this location.”

The road has since been repaired.