Sussex Police has confirmed a motorcyclist has suffered serious, believed to be life-changing, injuries following a collision this morning.

A spokesman said officers were called to a road traffic collision between a motorcycle and a car on the A286, near Winters Lane, near Midhurst at around 8.45am.

They added that emergency services are on scene and the road is currently closed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report online HERE quoting reference Operation Maytree.