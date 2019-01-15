Road markings go awry at Yapton level crossing works

Engineers working at Yapton level crossing appear to have made a small mistake finishing the job.

After ten days of road closures to facilitate an upgrade to the level crossing barriers, road markings had to be redone.

‘Keep Claer’ was seen written in North End Road last night instead of ‘keep clear’.

It comes after rail passengers also had to deal with disruption over the weekend, with trains replaced by buses across the coast to allow the railway to shut at Yapton.

It is hoped the full barrier crossing will help deter near misses at the crossing point, which has seen a high number of dangerous driving incidents.