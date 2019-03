A road on the A283 was closed both ways after an accident in Petworth this afternoon (Wednesday), according to traffic reports.

There was reportedly queuing traffic from the Gunter's Bridge turn-off to Streels Lane, Ebernoe, after a lorry had 'come off the road and on to the fields' outside Limbo Farm at 2pm.

Road closed

As of 4pm, reports said recovery work has been complete and the road is clear.

Motorists are advised to expect residual traffic delays.