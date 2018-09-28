Slow start on the roads across Sussex

There are a number of reports of slow and queuing traffic across the county this morning (Friday, September 28).

In Chichester, there is very slow traffic on the A27 Chichester bypass both ways from A285 (Portfield Roundabout) to A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). The traffic is reportedly building in patches.

There is queueing traffic on the A259 Bognor Road Westbound from the A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) to B2144 Oving Road. This is in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation on the A259 The Hornet.

Slow traffic on the B2259 Chichester Road at Chalcraft Lane has been reported in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

There is slow traffic on the A259 Chichester Road westbound from Rowan Way to Elbridge Avenue.

There are reports of very slow traffic on the A27 Lyminster Road Westbound at A284 (Crossbush Junction).

Slow traffic on the A24 Findon bypass eastbound at A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) has also been reported.

There are reports of very slow traffic on the A27 both ways from A24 Warren Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). This is reportedly building in patches.

Queueing traffic on A272 Station Road at A281 Brook Hill (Village Hall Roundabout) has been reported with traffic queueing to move through Cowfold.

In East Sussex, there is queueing traffic on the A27 Lewes Road westbound from Brown Jack Avenue to Thornwell Road. This is also in patches.

In Hastings, very slow traffic on A2100 around B2092 Queensway has been reported with traffic very slow around Beauport holiday park.