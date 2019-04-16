Staff member at Barnham's railway station assaulted by three men

British Transport Police (BTP) has released CCTV images after a staff member at Barnham's railway station was punched and kicked by three men.

BTP said officers are investigating an assault at Barnham station at 12.45am on Sunday, March 10.

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images provided by British Transport Police

"Three men are reported to have punched and kicked a male member of station staff," a BTP spokesman said.

"The victim suffered cuts, bruises and swelling.

"Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could help their investigation."

Anyone who recognises the men are asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 54 of 10/03/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.