SUSSEX TRAVEL: Sunday, December 3

ROADS:

Ongoing roadworks on the A27 eastbound between the A2025 and the junction with the A283 in Lancing may cause delays.

Roadworks on the A27 eastbound A23 and the junction with the A277 near Brighton may cause traffic delays. Expected to continue until December 16. 2017.

St Leonards Road in Bexhill will be closed today due to roadworks.

The Newhaven swing bridge will open today at 10.20am. Traffic delays are possible.

RAILS:

Engineering work is taking place between Fratton and Hamble / Eastleigh and also between Havant and Barnham, closing the lines.

Trains will not run between Portsmouth Harbour and Eastleigh/Southampton Central.

Southern services will not run between Southampton Central / Portsmouth Harbour and Barnham.

Southern services that usually run between London Victoria / Brighton and Portsmouth Harbour will be amended to run between London Victoria / Brighton and Bognor Regis only. Services between Brighton and Southampton Central will run between Brighton and Barnham only.

Bus services will run between Havant and Barnham.

Engineering work is taking place between Brighton and Lewes, closing the line. Buses will replace trains between Brighton and Lewes.

