Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, December 13

Sussex traffic and travel

In Battle, Whatlington Road is partly blocked due to an incident around Oakhurst Road.

A21 Kent Street southbound there is queuing traffic towards the Ridge west.

A27 eastbound there is slow and queuing traffic from Drusillas roundabout to Polegate.

A21 between Flimwell and Scotney Castle there is slow and queuing traffic.

A259 between Shoreham and Lancing there are emergency roadworks with temporary lights which are causing long delays especially westbound there is queuing traffic from Southwick. A27 westbound there is queuing traffic from Holmbush.

Incident at A259 Crookthorn Lane.

In Brighton, due to a building fire on the A259 by Regency Square, traffic is being diverted which is causing heavy congestion in Brighton city. CityBuzz services 37 and 37B are being delayed due to congestion currently.

A27 Chichester bypass is partly blocked due to a shed load at the B2144 Oving Road.

In Flimwell, the A21 is partly blocked both ways with a four vehicle incident around the A268 Hawkhurst Road.