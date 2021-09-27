Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, September 27

Sussex traffic and travel

Titnore lane near Worthing remains closed both ways due to an ongoing burst water main.

A27 eastbound is now queuing from Firle through to Selmeston garage.

A27 westbound traffic is queuing from the Ashcombe roundabout to the Newmarket service station.

Near East Grinstead on the A264 Holtye Road there are reports of heavy traffic due to an ongoing incident.

Long queues for Tates Texaco petrol station in Portslade. Potential for this to affect Brighton & Hove bus routes 2 and 46 so please ensure you leave plenty of time to get to your destination.

Reports of stationary traffic on the B213 Falmer road between Rottingdean and Woodingdean Southbound.

West Hove Sainsbury’s petrol station is reported to have run out and is now closed.