Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday, September 12
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Sunday, September 12.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 4:36 pm
Most roads should be open again now following the Brighton Marathon, other than part of Medeira Drive which reopens tomorrow at 11.59pm.
Check ahead when it comes to bus routes though.
Hurstpierpoint High Street is closed until 7pm today due to a public event.
Firle Hill climb today means delays are possible at Selmeston junction with Bopeep Lane.