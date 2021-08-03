Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, August 3
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, August 3.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 5:18 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 5:54 pm
There are reports of an incident at Bedales Corner between Haywards Heath and Scaynes Hill which may be causing delays.
There is queuing traffic on the A27 eastbound around the roadworks with temporary lights at the Drusillas junction.
There are reports of an incident on the A21 north of Hurst Green.
Havelock Road in Hastings is now open again after being closed earlier due to part of the Queensbury House collapsed onto the pavement.