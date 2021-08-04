Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, August 4

Sussex traffic and travel

Temporary lights are causing delays in both directions on the A259 at Exceat Bridge near Seaford.

There is slow traffic through Battle on the A2100.

There is slow traffic on the A21 southbound towards the Flimwell crossroads.

A26 Beacon road in Crowborough the roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays in both directions.

There is slow traffic on the A264 at Faygate.