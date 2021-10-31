Sussex travel: Your evening update on Sunday, October 31

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Sunday, October 31.

The A283 by Fittleworth has reopened after a tree fell earlier today.

Motorists are expected to face delays on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A2038 and the A293 due to roadside drain works which are scheduled to end at 8pm on Tuesday, November 2.

Traffic news

Delays are also predicted on the A27 in both directions by Alfriston and Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.

Similarly to this morning, roads across Sussex are relatively quiet.