Sussex travel: your morning update for Friday, January 28

Slow traffic has been reported on the A27 outside Worthing, both ways before the Toby Carvery.

Queuing traffic has been reported in a construction area between Falmer Hill and The Drove, near Falmer.

Southern Rail are operating a reduced service on all lines, including to and from London Victoria in order to deal with the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic. Passengers have been advised to plan their journies ahead of time.