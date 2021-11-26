Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, November 26

Sussex traffic and travel

In Hastings, due to driver availability the following Stagecoach services have been cancelled:

22a: 6.11am - Clifton Road to Hastings Station

20: 6.26am - Hastings to Mayfield Farm

20: 7.11am - Mayfield Farm to Ore Down Farm

20: 8.06am - Ore Down Farm to Mayfield Farm

According to Southern Rail, the following trains will not run this morning:

6.33am - Uckfield – London Bridge

8.07am - London Bridge - Uckfield