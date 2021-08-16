Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, August 16

Sussex traffic & travel

The M23 northbound at junction 10 Crawley there are reports of a toolbox in lane two. Police have been informed.

Near Worthing, the A27 both ways between the junctions with the A24 South and the A24 North there are emergency roadworks until 5pm on August 16.

The A259 both ways between the junctions with the A27 and the A269 Bexhill West roadworks are planned from 8am today until 11pm on August 18.

There is queuing traffic from Poling Corner on the A27 westbound towards Arundel and Crossbush.

On the A27 at the Drusillas junction roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays in both directions.

A section of Eaton Road in Hove is closed from today until Thursday (August 19) due to roadworks.

The Arun Valley railway line through Horsham, Billingshurst, Pulborough and Arundel remains closed until Sunday (August 22).