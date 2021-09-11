Sussex travel: Your morning update for Saturday, September 11

Sussex traffic and travel

In Hastings and Eastbourne, due to a shortage of available drivers the following Stagecoach journeys have been cancelled:

99 – 10.23am Eastbourne to Silverhill

21 – 9.34am Hastings to Malvern Way

22 – 9.47am Ore Kings Head to Silverhill

21 – 9.53am Malvern Way to Hastings

21A – 10.19am Hastings to Malvern Way

21A – 10.43am Malvern Way to Hastings

21 – 11.04am Hastings to Malvern Way

21 – 11.23am Malvern Way to Hastings

Check ahead if you’re travelling by Stagecoach buses in Eastbourne and Hastings today.