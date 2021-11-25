Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, November 25

Sussex traffic and travel

A273 at Pyecombe roadworks with temporary lights are causing delays both ways.

A27 eastbound slip road for the A23 northbound there is an incident reported which is slowing traffic from Hangleton.

There was a shortage of Southern Rail services earlier between Brighton and Littlehampton but this is now in the process of returning to normal.

Due to an earlier fault on a train between Uckfield and Oxted, some Southern Rail services have been cancelled.