Sussex travel: your morning update for Tuesday, December 14

Slow traffic has been reported eastbound on the Chichester Bypass on the A27.

Queuing has also been reported Eastbound on the Fishbourne roundabout, outside Chichester.

Slow traffic has also been reported westbound on Lyminster Road, westbound at the Crossbush Junction outside Arundel.

Sussex travel

Very slow traffic has also been reported both ways on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, near Broadwater Street West in Worthing.

There are reports of an accident on Millthorpe Road outside Crawley, traffic is coping well but motorists are advised to approach with caution.

A stalled van on A24 Dorking Road has led to slow traffic outside Horsham.