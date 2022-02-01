Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, February 1

Sussex traffic and travel

There are reports of congestion on some of the county’s main roads this morning.

The AA is reporting an accident on the A21 between the A268 Hawkhurst Road and B2099 near Hurst Green.

The A27 is experiencing traffic congestion in several places this morning, according to reports from the AA.

There is slow traffic on the A27 between Common Lane and the A27 (Glynde turn off) in the construction area. Lane closures are in place.

Queueing traffic is being reported on the A27 Falmer Hill before B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction) in the construction area, with lane closures in place.

There is slow traffic on the A259 Marine Drive westbound before Longridge Avenue in Brighton.

Queueing traffic is being reported on the A27 before the Toby Carvery in Worthing.

Elsewhere there is queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester bypass before A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).