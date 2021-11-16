Sussex travel: your morning update for Tuesday, November 16

Here is your morning Sussex travel update for Tuesday, November 16.

There is heavy traffic on the A27 eastbound approaching Chichester.

Motorists are also expected to face delays in both directions on the Chichester Bypass this morning.

Heavy traffic has been seen eastbound on the Shoreham Bypass by Stoned Road.

There is traffic on the A270 eastbound by Portslade.

Roadworks on the A27 in both directions between the A280 and A24 north could create delays today.

Traffic has also been seen northbound on Dyke Road Avenue approaching the section of the A27.

Delays have once again been seen on the A264 in both directions passing Littlehaven near Horsham.