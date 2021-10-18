Sussex travel: Your morning update on Monday, October 18
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Monday, October 18.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 8:02 am
Motorists are expected to face delays on the A27 by Alfriston and Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.
There is traffic on the A264 westbound approaching Rusper Road by Littlehaven.
Traffic has been seen on the A27 and A24 in both directions by Offington and Broadwater.
Slow-moving traffic has also been seen on the A2025 northbound in Lancing.
Delays are expected on the A27 eastbound approaching Chichester.