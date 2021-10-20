Sussex travel: Your morning update on Wednesday, October 20

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, October 20.

Slow-moving traffic has once again been seen on the A27 eastbound approaching Chichester.

Delays are also expected along the Chichester Bypass in both directions.

Traffic news

There is traffic on the A259, North Bersted Bypass and Chichester Road heading towards Chichester.

The A259 is experiencing a build-up of traffic in both directions by Angmering Railway Station.

Traffic has been seen on the A27 and A24 in both directions by Offington and Broadwater.

There is traffic on the A27 westbound by Southerham Roundabout.