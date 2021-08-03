This is when the A272 will be closed between Easebourne and Lodsworth

The road closure on the A272

The carriageway, at the A272’s junction with Ambersham Hollow Lane, will be resurfaced and a coloured, high-friction material applied to heighten awareness of the road’s alignment.

The A272, at the northern end of Ambersham Hollow Lane, will be closed from 8pm to 6am on weekdays between Monday August 16 and Friday August 27. Traffic will be diverted onto the A286, A285 and A27 via Chichester.

Local access will be maintained on the A272 during working hours from Easebourne to the closure’s west at Benbow Pond and from Petworth to the closure’s east at the Gosden Heath Lane junction near Lodsworth.

To improve road users’ visibility, vegetation is also scheduled to be cleared at the Ambersham Hollow Lane/A272 junction in the daytime during non-peak hours and under temporary traffic light control on Monday August 16 and Tuesday August 17.