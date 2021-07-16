This is why traffic was delayed near Birdham last night
Here’s why traffic was delayed between Chichester and the Witterings last night (July 15)
An incident on the Birdham straight caused traffic between Chichester and The Witterings during rush hour last night (July 15).
And East Wittering Fire Service revealed what was behind the traffic.
The fire service said on its Facebook page: “The crew were called out to an agricultural vehicle this evening that had suffered a gearbox pipe rupture, spreading oil all over the Birdham straight!
“Luckily the vehicle was supported and the crew arrived quickly to put some sand on and get control of the incident.
“The Highways Agency and the police also attended to manage the incident and get the road open as soon as possible.”