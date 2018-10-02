Traffic cleared on A27 Portfield roundabout

Traffic delays have cleared after road closures due to a collision reported between a lorry and a car this morning.

No injuries were reported from the incident and police said they began clearing the road at 8.40am today (October 2).

Some of the lanes on the A27 were partly closed.

The AA Traffic news website read: "Road blocked and stationary traffic due to accident on A27 Chichester Bypass Westbound from A285 Stane Street to A285 (Portfield roundabout). Due to an accident just before Portfield roundabout, traffic has backed up to Temple Bar and sensors indicate is already diverting via Westhampnett."