Trains at standstill due to signalling fault

Trains are at a standstill with widespread delays due to a signalling fault in Brighton.

Southern tweeted to say a signal failure at Preston Park was causing major delays between Brighton and Haywards Heath, with trains reportedly at a standstill.

A statement said: “Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 7pm.

“Early reports from Network Rail are that no services can run through the station.

“Network Rail, who own and maintain the signalling and track, are attending the reported signalling fault and will be providing updates to us. They are en route to rectify the problem with the signalling equipment.”