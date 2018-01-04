TRAVEL UPDATE: Power cables down after A29 accident

An accident involving a lorry has led to the closure of the A29 near Bury Hill with power supply issues in the RH20 area.

Police said a food lorry overturned travelling southbound near Bury Gate at around 11am, hitting an electrical pole and bringing down power lines.

Energy supplier SSE is listing power supply issues in the surrounding RH20 area, with an estimated time of repair at 8pm tonight. Recovery work is still in progress to move the lorry from a ditch.

Travel reports show the A29 is closed between the B2138 Bury Road and The Hollow, before the hill itself.