Underpasses are top choice in A27 survey

Improving the existing route of the A27 around Chichester with flyovers and underpasses is the most popular choice of residents, an independent opinion survey revealed today.

It reflects a similar view expressed through Your Say consultations published by highways experts Systra last week, where underpasses on the existing road got the most support.

The latest Google survey, commissioned by the Observer, asked a cross-section of users of the paper’s website for their opinions on ten possible alternatives.

The flyovers and underpasses option was the only one to win more than 50 per cent outright support (58.5 per cent) and the lowest level of opposition (18.6 per cent).

Last week the Observer published the results of the Systra Your Say but has since accepted that our report was misleading. Although we said the most popular choice was a mitigated northern route – that was only when compared to other ‘off-line’ choices. On-line improvements received the greatest support.

West Sussex County Council has been recommended to choose the most popular of the off-line options – a mitigated northern route – as its preferred choice. A report from council officers which will be considered by the environment, communities and fire select committee on Monday (June 4) said the ‘full southern route’ should be put forward as a ‘reasonable alternative’.

n opinion survey of ten possible options for improving the A27 at Chichester has shown that building flyovers and underpasses on the current route is the most popular.

The survey was commissioned by the Observer and conducted by Google surveys, sampling opinion across the Chichester Observer website.

Unlike the other Your Say surveys whose results have been published by Systra, the Google survey was served to a random cross-section of readers. It showed that a majority 58.5 per cent said yes to the question ‘would you support the introduction of flyovers or underpasses at junctions on the A27’. A further 22.9 per cent agreed with ‘maybe, with mitigation for the environment.’

Only 18.6 per cent did not support the option – the smallest level of opposition. Of the ten choices, the one that received that greatest level of opposition (49 per cent) was ‘would you support replacing roundabouts on the A27 with traffic lights.’ Only 32.4 per cent gave outright support to this.

Results of the ten options on www.chichester.co.uk:

1 Would you support a new ‘local’ road south of Chichester to segregate traffic accessing the Manhood Peninsula from A27 through-traffic at Fishbourne junction? Yes 40.5 per cent; Maybe 32.6 per cent; No 26.9 per cent

2 Would you support a new ‘multi-purpose’ route south of Chichester between Fishbourne junction and A259 Bognor Road east of existing A27 junction? Yes 38.6 per cent; Maybe 30.1 per cent; No 31.3 per cent

3 Would you support a route north of city between A27 west of Fishbourne junction near Tangmere without junctions giving access to Midhurst, north Chichester and traffic from A27? Yes 47.4 per cent; Maybe 25.5 per cent; No 27.2 per cent

4 A ‘multi-purpose’ route north of the city between A27 west of Fishbourne junction and near Tangmere with junctions giving access to Midhurst and north Chichester and A27. Yes 46.7 per cent; Maybe 28.1 per cent; No 25.1 per cent

5 Would you support a new ‘local’ route north of the city between the A27 west of Fishbourne and Temple Bar. Utilising and improving some existing local roads? Yes 38.8 per cent; Maybe 31.0 per cent; No 30.1 per cent

6 Would you support a new ‘multi-purpose’ route north of the city between A27 west of Fishbourne and near to the A27 Portfield junction? Yes 42.6 per cent; Maybe 27.0 per cent; No 30.4 per cent

7 Small enhancements to the Chichester stretch of A27 such as traffic light management - adjusted to meet traffic needs, white line changes, widening of junctions or roads. Yes 41.8 per cent; Maybe 23.7 per cent; No 34.5 per cent

8 Package of junction improvements on A27 between Fishbourne and Portfield such as enhanced roundabouts including hamburger (road through middle of roundabout) or traffic lights. Yes 42.3 per cent; Maybe 30.1 per cent; No 27.6 per cent

9 Would you support replacing roundabouts on the A27 with traffic lights? Yes 32.4 per cent; Maybe 18.6 per cent; No 49.0 per cent

10 Would you support the introduction of flyovers or underpasses at junctions on the A27? Yes 58.5 per cent; Maybe 22.9 per cent; No 18.6 per cent.

The survey was conducted between March 15, 2018 and April 12, 2018, with a target sample of 300. Google asked the same questions across a number of our sister sites:

Bognor Regis Observer results, (target audience: 100):

Question 1: Yes 45.9 per cent; Maybe 36.5 per cent; No 17.7 per cent

Question 2: Yes 50.0 per cent; Maybe 33.3 per cent; No 16.7 per cent

Question 3: Yes 46.2 per cent; Maybe 34.9 per cent; No 18.9 per cent

Question 4: Yes 43.5 per cent; Maybe 37.7 per cent; No 18.8 per cent

Question 5: Yes 41.5 per cent; Maybe 28.8 per cent; No 29.7 per cent

Question 6: Yes 41.8 per cent; Maybe 34.5 per cent; No 23.6 per cent

Question 7: Yes 42.9 per cent; Maybe 24.8 per cent; No 32.4 per cent

Question 8: Yes 40.6 per cent; Maybe 35.6 per cent; No 23.8 per cent

Question 9: Yes 33.0 per cent; Maybe 27.0 per cent; No 40.0 per cent

Question 10: Yes 58.0 per cent; Maybe 26.0 per cent; No 16.0 per cent

Midhurst and Petworth Observer results (target audience: 100):

Question 1: Yes 37.9 per cent; Maybe 42.1 per cent; No 20.0 per cent

Question 2: Yes 36.0 per cent; Maybe 44.9 per cent; No 19.1 per cent

Question 3: Yes 37.6 per cent; Maybe 36.1 per cent; No 26.3 per cent

Question 4: Yes 41.4 per cent; Maybe 37.9 per cent; No 20.7 per cent

Question 5: Yes 32.4 per cent; Maybe 33.3 per cent; No 34.2 per cent

Question 6: Yes 37.7 per cent; Maybe 34.0 per cent; No 28.3 per cent

Question 7: Yes 45.6 per cent; Maybe 26.2 per cent; No 28.2 per cent

Question 8: Yes 44.1 per cent; Maybe 34.3 per cent; No 21.6 per cent

Question 9: Yes 24.5 per cent; Maybe 22.5 per cent; No 52.9 per cent

Question 10: Yes 52.5 per cent; Maybe 28.7 per cent; No 18.8 per cent

West Sussex County Times results (target audience: 300):

Question 1: Yes 34.2 per cent; Maybe 43.2 per cent; No 22.6 per cent

Question 2: Yes 34.0 per cent; Maybe 44.2 per cent; No 21.8 per cent

Question 3: Yes 31.6 per cent; Maybe 42.6 per cent; No 25.8 per cent

Question 4: Yes 33.5 per cent; Maybe 40.7 per cent; No 25.8 per cent

Question 5: Yes 31.5 per cent; Maybe 42.3 per cent; No 26.2 per cent

Question 6: Yes 30.8 per cent; Maybe 43.6 per cent; No 25.6 per cent

Question 7: Yes 36.9 per cent; Maybe 37.5 per cent; No 25.6 per cent

Question 8: Yes 34.8 per cent; Maybe 40.1 per cent; No 25.1 per cent

Question 9: Yes 28.7 per cent; Maybe 30.3 per cent; No 41.0 per cent

Question 10: Yes 45.7 per cent; Maybe 34.3 per cent; No 20.0 per cent

Worthing Herald results (target audience: 300):

Question 1: Yes 43.6 per cent; Maybe 39.6 per cent; No 16.8 per cent

Question 2: Yes 43.4 per cent; Maybe 39.7 per cent; No 16.9 per cent

Question 3: Yes 39.8 per cent; Maybe 38.5 per cent; No 21.7 per cent

Question 4: Yes 43.6 per cent; Maybe 39.2 per cent; No 17.2 per cent

Question 5: Yes 43.2 per cent; Maybe 39.5 per cent; No 17.3 per cent

Question 6: Yes 40.1 per cent; Maybe 40.9 per cent; No 19.0 per cent

Question 7: Yes 41.3 per cent; Maybe 36.4 per cent; No 22.3 per cent

Question 8: Yes 41.7 per cent; Maybe 38.3 per cent; No 19.9 per cent

Question 9: Yes 32.8 per cent; Maybe 26.7 per cent; No 40.5 per cent

Question 10: Yes 59.9 per cent; Maybe 29.1 per cent; No 10.9 per cent