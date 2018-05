Southern Water has begun to fix the large sinkhole that opened up in Bepton Road yesterday.

The company has tweeted to say it hopes to reopen the road by rush hour tomorrow afternoon.

A revised diversion will be in place around the area while the two metre-wide hole is filled with concrete.

A water leak is thought to have caused the sinkhole near to the Masonic Hall.

Read more here:

https://www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/news/transport/update-at-least-two-days-to-fix-midhurst-sinkhole-1-8493333