Van crashes into house in Chichester

The single-vehicle crash happened in Chichester on Sunday, January 9. Pic: Pete May SUS-221001-152849001

Police said the van left the A27 and crashed into a house causing “extensive damage”.

The driver is being interviewed by police.

Pete May, of Sussex Roads Police, took to social media to share the details of the crash.

“Single vehicle rtc in Chichester where this van left the A27 and hit a house causing extensive damage. Driver provisional licence holder and is now being interviewed.”

A gas engineer also attended the scene.

