West Wittering Beach: Reminder to pre-book parking as visitor numbers increase

West Wittering beach car park. Pic Steve Robards

The beach introduced pre-booked parking last year and made the move permanent this year.

A spokesperson for the West Wittering Estate said: “As England enters ‘Freedom Day’ on 19th July, we wish to kindly remind those planning a trip to West Wittering Beach to please pre-book their parking using JustPark.

“Due to increasing visitor numbers that were becoming unmanageable, the pre-booked system is the only way the West Wittering Estate can operate a safe, environmentally conscious facility.

James Crespi, Chief Operating Officer at West Wittering Estate West Wittering beach carpark reopens after lockdown. Pic Steve Robards

“Early statistics show a substantial reduction in safety incidents, queuing times and delays around the peninsula. Daily numbers have been reduced, but monthly visitor numbers have remained stable, as demand is being spread, with total visitor numbers similar to pre pandemic levels.”