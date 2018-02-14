TRAVEL: Points failure and train fault causing rail disruption

A points failure and fault on a train are reported to be causing disruption to services from Bognor Regis and between Littlehampton and Chichester today, February 14.

According to Southern Rail all lines are closed at Bognor Regis due to the failure, meaning train services running to and from this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

The latest update states disruption is expected until 9am.

Issues caused by a fault on a train between Littlehampton and Chichester were expected to have been resolved by 7.15am however people are being advised to check before they travel and allow extra time for journeys, especially if travelling towards Portsmouth and Southsea.

The fault meant the 6.04am Littlehampton to Bognor Regis was unable to proceed past Ford and Southern Rail were working with Network Rail to remove the fault train from the line.

This story will be updated with the latest.