Travelodge looking to increase number of Sussex hotels

Travelodge is looking to open eight more hotels across West Sussex, representing an estimated investment of approximately £65 million for third party investors and creating around 160 new jobs.

The announcement was made as the Mayor of East Grinstead, Rex Whittaker, joined Tony O’Brien, Travelodge UK Development Director, to officially open East Grinstead’s first Travelodge hotel.

There is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price

Mr O’Brien said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 30th anniversary in West Sussex by opening our first hotel in East Grinstead.

“Over the last three decades, Travelodge has become famous across the county for offering unbeatable value and making travel affordable for everyone, which has helped attract more business and leisure travellers to the area.

“As we look to the future, West Sussex is a target growth area for Travelodge.

“The local economy is growing at pace and with increasing visitor numbers to the area, there is still a shortage of good quality accommodation at a great value price.

“Therefore to meet this growing consumer demand we are actively looking for eight hotel sites in the following locations: Brighton, Bognor, Burgess Hill, Chichester, Hastings, Haywards Heath, Hove and Shoreham-by-the-Sea.

“Collectively this expansion programme would represent an estimated investment of approximately £65 million for third party investors and create around 160 new jobs.”

East Grinstead Travelodge, in Little King Street, is a multi-million investment for the landlord and has created 17 new jobs and is the company’s 568 hotel and 11th in West Sussex.

East Grinstead Travelodge is being managed by Ewa Stecko, who joined the company ten years ago as a Housekeeping team member. Ewa is one of thousands of Travelodge employees who have joined the company in an entry level position and successfully climbed the career ladder into management – via the in-house management development programme.

Ewa said: “I am very proud to have built a fantastic team who are as passionate as me about delivering great customer service. Our hotel has got off to a flying start and customers are loving our rooms, especially the luxurious Travelodge Dreamer bed.”

“Looking ahead, business on the books is very encouraging and we are set for a very busy festive season. This is great news for the local economy too; as research shows our customers will spend £2 million annually with local businesses during their stay.”

The Mayor of East Grinstead, Councillor Rex Whittaker said: “I am delighted to welcome Travelodge to East Grinstead. This investment and job creation is a great addition to our business community. Having a branded budget hotel in the town centre will certainly help attract new business and leisure travellers to our historic town, which will give a great boost our local economy.”

This new UK budget hotel chain has rooms for just £19 a night

This is when high street shops and supermarkets start playing Christmas music