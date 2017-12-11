Tree of Hope lights up the Easebourne night sky

The parish church of St Mary’s at Easebourne was packed when Macmillan Cancer Support in Midhurst held its annual Tree of Hope Service.

And Karen Lang, chairman of the Macmillan Midhurst Tree of Hope committee told the Observer: “The evening was a great success. Dedications are still coming in, but so far, this year’s event has raised just over £5,000.”

The 2016 Book of Love and those of the previous five years were on display in the church for all to view and the Rev Derek Welsman led the Service inside St Mary’s with carols accompanied by the Midhurst Rother College band.

Pupils from Easebourne Primary School’s junior choir also performed two songs.

After the service, the congregation processed outside for the ‘lighting up’ of the tree by Karen Lang,who is a Macmillan volunteer who has been involved with the event since it started in 2002. Mulled wine was prepared by the Cowdray Café with wine provided by Jacaranda Catering.

Parishioners of St Mary’s Church donated the mince pies which were served by Sheila Allan and her team of Macmillan volunteers from a marquee supplied by Petworth Marquees.

James Campbell printed the programmes and members of Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club organised the car parking around the church for the event.

Karen said: “We are very grateful to Lord and Lady Cowdray and the estate team for supporting the Tree of Hope event as well as all our loyal volunteers and the local community who all come together to support this very special local event.

“All donations received go to the Macmillan Midhurst Specialist Community Palliative Care Service, to support their patients and their families living with cancer and other life threatening illnesses in Midhurst and the surrounding areas.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.