Triathlon success in Chichester raises funds and awareness for Mind

Chichester sport students’ triathlon brought the community together in support of national mental health charity, Mind.

Sports students from Chichester University teamed up with Westgate Leisure Centre to host a triathlon at the centre on Sunday, March 24.

For most participants it was their very first triathlon but they still gave it their all

The event named ‘Chiahtlon’ challenged the community of Chichester and raised a total of £100 for Mind, a charity which offers support to people living with mental health issues.

A total of 15 people of different ages and fitness abilities took part in the non-competitive challenge, where each person battled through a 1,500 metre row, a 10k cycle and finished with a 3k run.

Chichester University students and organisers Callum Gibson, Charlie Smith, Ellie Chapman and Louis Fleet hope the success of the event will encourage future students to host Chiahtlon annually.

Sport Studies student Ellie Chapman said: “It was so lovely to create an environment that was non-pressure and all participants really enjoyed it too.

Most who took part had been building up to the event with some intense training

“One participant’s story stood out to me, an amazing man who had lost three stone since January, this was his first event that he had taken part in.”

The team at Westgate Leisure Centre decided to award every participant a free five day pass to the gym for taking part and the organisers will be selecting one participant at random to win a six month membership with Everyone Active.

Sport and Activity development manager at Westgate, Ben Pohill, said: “This is something we hope will become a regular event here at our centre.

“It was a pleasure to work alongside the Chichester University students and host an event that everyone enjoyed and raise money for such an important charity.”

This is the beginning of a long season of athletic and charity events at the centre.

To find out further information, visit the website, which can be found at www.everyoneactive.com.