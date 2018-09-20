Tribute paid to 22 Royal Sussex Regiment soldiers who died in First World War battle at Priez

In 1914 on September 10, 22 young soldiers of The Royal Sussex Regiment lost their lives in a fierce battle in the little French village of Priez, north-east of Paris.

In 2014 a special memorial was erected in the village - and four years on The Royal Sussex Regimental Association returned to pay tribute both to the fallen soldiers and the French villagers who keep their memories alive.

The day’s events included a service of remembrance in the village church, a gathering at the memorial and a visit to the nearby cemetery where soldiers were laid to rest.

The group of visitors included family members of soldiers who had lost their lives in the battle, soon after the start of World War One.

They were joined by the Deputy Lieutenants of East and West Sussex Col David Stevens and Denise Patterson, High Sheriff of West Sussex Caroline Nicholls, the Mayor of Chichester Cllr Martyn Bell, former High Sheriffs of East and West Sussex Chris Gebbie and Jonathan Lucas and former Mayor of Brighton Brian Fitch.

Gary Whittington and his family (pictured), from the Worthing area joined the trip in memory of his great uncle Drummer George Benjamin Whittington, from Washington.