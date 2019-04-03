TV’s The Voice finalist Jimmy Balito says thanks to Sussex villagers

Villagers turned out in force in West Chiltington this week to support ‘local lad’ singer Jimmy Balito, a finalist in the TV show The Voice UK.

Crowds gathered yesterday at the Queens Head in West Chiltington - where Jimmy once worked as a barman - and were treated to a concert from the man himself who thanked them for their support.

The Voice finalist Jimmy Balito at The Queens Head, West Chiltington. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190204-214003008

Jimmy - a member of singing star Olly Murs’ team on the TV show - will be appearing in the live final of The Voice this Saturday.

He will be battling for top place against other singers Molly Hocking, Bethzienna Williams and Liverpudlian Deana.

Jimmy, 23, had earlier placed a message on Instagram thanking the public for supporting him: “Thanks so much to everyone who voted. For real you have a special place in my heart.”

Queens Head landlady Stephanie Young said it had been ‘a pleasure’ to host a party for Jimmy - known to many in West Chiltington as James Bailey - at the pub yesterday evening.

Jimmy Balito in action at The Queens Head, West Chiltington. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190204-214231008

She said he and his family had lived in the village for many years and had performed at many local people’s weddings.

“We are all really pleased for him. We’re all behind him and we wish him all the best.”

