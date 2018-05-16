Unique Midhurst A-Z unveiled

A unique A-Z of Midhurst told through a series of pictures has been launched in the town.

The initiative was run by Jeanete Sutton and Steve Morley on behalf of the town council and was funded by part of the developers contribution finance following the redevelopment of St Margaret’s Convent in Petersfield Road.

This was ring fenced specifically for the funding of a public art installation in the town.

Steve and Jeanette invited artists to produce concepts under the heading ‘changes’ to show how Midhurst had evolved over many years with a mixture of styles, ancient and more modern.

Three artists were shortlisted and each given a £500 honorarium to develop their ideas and the final choice was Leanda Jaine and her Midhurst A-Z featuring 26 aspects of the town.

Her winning concept was unveiled on Friday, May 4 at the Old Library and the exhibition of the 26 prints will be on show there until May 18 from 10am to 4pm.

Eventually there will be a permanent exhibition of the work in the meeting room of the town council’s headquarters at the Old Library.

Two permanent posters are now displayed at the Grange Community Centre and North Street car park signposting visitors to the sites featured by Leanda.

Visitors can also obtain a pocket sized copy of the guide from Midhurst Museum, the South Downs National Park visitor centre, the Grange and the town council offices.

Steve Morley said: “We invited artists to develop an installation whereby residents and visitors alike would be encouraged to explore our town. The result is this exhibition of 26 fabulous prints by Leanda Jaine.

“She has created an A-Z of Midhurst by illustrating 26 aspects of the town, mostly buildings, all in her own unique style. This artist’s ‘snapshot of a time’ in Midhurst will be featured as a permanent exhibition for years to come.”

Jeanette Sutton added: “The choice of artist for this commission reflects the town council’s efforts to improve the vision of the town for both visitors and locals alike. Many visitors to the exhibition have said how lovely it is to see the town in a fresh way. The trail with the accompanying maps will encourage people to visit all areas of the town.”