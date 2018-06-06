Unique unseen needlework to be shown

One of Sussex’s finest Elizabethan Houses will be holding a unique and special needlework display this summer.

Parham House’s needlework display will be on show between the regular house opening hours from Wednesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 24.

18th century silk embroidered 'Hare in a Thicket'

This special event will provide visitors with an enhanced opportunity to discover Parham’s needlework collection, including items that are not usually show on display.

Parham House has been described as a place of tranquillity and timeless beauty that has changed so little over the centuries.

Home to some of the finest and most important collections of seventeenth century embroidery in the United Kingdom, the house is completed with a Great Hall and Long Gallery.

Alicia Pearson and her mother, Lady Brabourne, formed the needlework collection at Parham in the early part of the 20th century.

Both were very accomplished needlewomen and had collected all of their lives.

Some of the pieces that they had personally created can still be seen in the House today.

Parham’s remarkable collection of tapestries and embroideries will be joined by a number of pieces that date from the 18th century and are not usually seen by visitors.

These include various samplers embroidered by very young girls; which are especially impressive and very touching.

Parham House is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Bank Holidays from 2pm to 5pm, with last entry at 4.30pm.

The Elizabethan house is based in the South Downs, Hampshire.

The house’s foundation stone was laid in 1577 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

Now both the house and its large gardens are owned by a charitable trust.

For more information on the house and direction visit www.parhaminsussex.co.uk.